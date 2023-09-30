BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – A Brooklyn hospital was forced to evacuate patients and staff after a severe coastal storm caused a power outage, NYC Health + Hospitals said on Saturday.

On Friday, after New York City was hit with record-breaking rain, Woodhull Hospital had to switch to backup emergency power to ensure patient and staff safety.

The power company, Con Edison, informed hospital officials that in order to make the necessary repairs, they would have to temporarily shut down the backup power to the entire facility, Health + Hospitals said.

“We are prepared to activate a full evacuation plan and transfer all patients to other hospitals or post-acute facilities in our health system,” said NYC Health + Hospitals/Woodhull CEO Gregory J. Calliste. “We are confident that our expert team of emergency managers, patient care professionals, and city government partners will be able to safely transfer and protect our patients.”

More than 100 patients in various conditions were transferred to other hospitals within the New York City region.

Patients were transferred on Saturday morning via ambulances and FDNY transport vehicles.

A spokesperson for the FDNY stated first responders were currently assisting in transporting patients to other facilities based on priority and condition.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

