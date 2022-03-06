NEW YORK (PIX11) — March is Women’s History Month and the New York Public Library will host a series of events and exhibits to recognize the contributions that women have made to society.

Some of the items on display at the library on 42nd Street in Manhattan include a biography of abolitionist leader Harriet Tubman and a flyer advertising a performance by opera singer Marian Anderson at Carnegie Hall. You can also listen to the recording of the speech Amelia Earhart gave to the crowd of people who met her when she landed in London after her historic transatlantic flight.