Woman’s body found in Manhattan bathroom; man taken into NYPD custody after barricading himself inside

BOWERY, Manhattan (PIX11) — A woman’s body was found in a Manhattan apartment bathroom early Sunday, police said.

Officers responded to a 911 call for a dispute at a Chrystie Street apartment around 4:20 a.m., officials said. When they arrived, a man was barricaded inside and they were unable to get into the apartment.

Members of the Emergency Service Unit responded and were able to gain entry, officials said. A man was had not yet been identified was taken into NYPD custody. He’s believed to be in his 20s or 30s.

When officers searched the apartment, they found a 35-year-old woman’s body, police said. She’d suffered multiple wounds. Emergency medical services pronounced her deceased at the scene.

Police have not yet released additional identifying information on the woman or about the man taken into custody.

