NORTH CORONA, Queens (PIX11) — A woman stole cash from a man inside a restaurant in Queens Monday, according to police.

Around 10:51 a.m., a woman asked the 79-year-old victim inside a restaurant along Junction Boulevard near 37th Street if he had any change to spare, authorities said. When the man took out his wallet to give the suspect some money, she snatched all the money the victim had in his hands, which totaled $80.

The victim attempted to stop the woman but fell to the ground during the struggle, which had him in pain, police said. The suspect fled and EMS came, but the man refused medical attention.

Police are seeking help to find the suspect, who they described as being around 20 to 30 years old.

