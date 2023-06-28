Four individuals came up to a woman and allegedly assaulted and stabbed her.

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – The NYPD is on the lookout for four people connected to a stabbing that took place at the Franklin Avenue subway station in Brooklyn on Monday.

The attack occurred at 3:30 a.m. A 27-year-old woman was at the subway station when four individuals approached her, police said.

The assailants punched the victim and then pulled out an unidentified sharp object, according to the NYPD. They then stabbed the victim in the head and in the shoulder before fleeing the scene, police said.

The victim was transported via EMS to Kings County Hospital in stable condition.

