NEW YORK (PIX11) – A woman was stabbed at the Bowling Green subway station in Manhattan on Thursday morning, according to the NYPD.

Police received a call just before 6 a.m. to help a woman who was injured at the station in the Financial District. When officers arrived, they found the 30-year-old victim with a stab wound to her leg, police said.

EMS personnel took the victim to a hospital, where she was treated for her injuries.

The victim was on a train when an argument broke out between her and three individuals, according to police. One of the assailants then stabbed the woman, police said. Three people were in police custody but no charges had been filed as of Thursday afternoon.

Matthew Euzarraga is a multimedia journalist from El Paso, Texas. He has covered local news and LGBTQIA topics in the New York City Metro area since 2021. He joined the PIX11 Digital team in 2023. You can see more of his work here.