NEW YORK (PIX11) — A woman was found dead inside the basement of a Chelsea building on Friday, according to police.

Police responded to a 911 call to aid a female at West 28 Street at around 2:40 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers found a woman unconscious and unresponsive. She was pronounced dead at the scene a police spokesperson said.

No further details were made available.

