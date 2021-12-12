Woman drove into river at Niagara Falls on purpose: police

A U.S. Coast Guard diver is lowered from a hovering helicopter to pull a body from a submerged vehicle stuck in rushing rapids just yards from the brink of Niagara Falls on Dec. 8, 202. (Sharon Cantillon/The Buffalo News via AP)

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (AP) — A woman who died when her car went into the icy rapids above Niagara Falls likely drove into the river on purpose, authorities said.

The New York State Park Police said on Thursday “entry into the water appears to be an intentional act,” and an investigation was ongoing.

The driver was a woman in her late 60s who lived in the area. She died on Wednesday before rescuers could get to the vehicle.

Her body was recovered by a U.S. Coast Guard swimmer, who descended by cable from a hovering helicopter.

Her cause of death is still being determined.