Woman dies after fall from East Village rooftop: NYPD

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan — A woman attempting to climb from one rooftop to another during a party in the East Village plunged to her death early Saturday morning, police said on Sunday.

The incident happened around 3:30 a.m. between 200 and 202 Avenue A, according to the NYPD.

The 24-year-old woman fell down an air shaft of one of the buildings, police said. Responding officers had to break into the building to gain access to the air shaft, according to investigators.

Residents told police the victim was attending a party with about 20 other people.

The incident remained under investigation Sunday, however no criminality is suspected, police said.