NEW YORK (PIX11)— A woman is accused of fatally shooting a man during a shooting at a Bronx gas station last year, authorities said Thursday.

Melissa Bell, 32, of the Bronx, is charged with murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon in connection to the Sept. 4, 2021 incident, police said. The shooting happened at the Shell gas station on Tillotson Avenue near Merritt and Provost avenues in the Bronx at about 3:30 a.m.

Police found the 28-year-old victim, Corey Allen of Mount Vernon, unconscious with a gunshot wound to the chest, officials said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another man, 35, was shot in the incident and was taken to hospital in stable condition. It is unclear if Bell is accused of his shooting, said an NYPD spokesman.