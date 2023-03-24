MIAMI (WFLA) — A Texas woman ended up having to be carried by police after getting into an altercation on a flight out of Florida Tuesday, according to authorities.

TikTok video, which contains profanity, shows the woman arguing and threatening people on a Frontier flight that was supposed to head to Philadelphia out of the Miami International Airport.

“What you trying to be on?” she is heard saying in the video, posted by user @kir.amore. “I’m on whatever you’re on. I’ll beat you the f— up.”

According to a report by WPLG, the woman, identified as Simone Bryna Kim, 24, of Killeen, refused to leave the plane after the crew asked her to get off.

Miami-Dade police said they responded and asked her again to leave again, but when she refused, everyone had to get off the aircraft.

After being informed she was under arrest, Kim began resisting and allegedly almost kicked an officer down a flight of stairs as they moved down the jet bridge, according to an arrest report obtained by WPLG.

Police also said Kim tried to bite three of the responding officers and scratched one officer’s arm with her nails.

The video showed officers carrying her by her limbs to get her to the police cruiser.

WPLG reported she was charged with two counts of battery on a police officer, resisting wth violence, three misdemeanor counts of assault on a police officer, and trespassing.