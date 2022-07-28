DANBURY, Conn. (AP) — Police officers found a woman and three children aged 5 through 12 dead at a home in Connecticut.

Officers went to the home in Danbury at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday for a wellbeing check. Officers found the three children dead in the house and a woman dead in a shed in the backyard.

Police did not release the names of the woman or children. They said it appeared to be an isolated incident and there was no immediate threat to the public.

No arrests had been made as of Thursday morning.