NEW YORK (PIX11)­— A Queens woman has been indicted for manslaughter after allegedly fatally pushing a beloved elderly woman to the ground in Chelsea two months ago, authorities said Tuesday.

Lauren Pazienza, 26, is accused of intentionally shoving 87-year-old Barbara Gustern to the ground on West 28th Street at around 10:30 p.m. on March 10, prosecutors said. The victim hit the pavement head-first and suffered a massive brain hemorrhage. Pazienza then allegedly walked away from the scene, leaving the victim bleeding from the head on the ground, prosecutors said.

Witnesses called EMS and Gustern was taken to the hospital, where she died five days later after being taken off life support, authorities said.

“This was a senseless and unprovoked attack,” said Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg in a statement. “Barbara Gustern was a beloved vocal coach who lived a vibrant and active life at the age of 87, and her loss was felt deeply by many throughout the city. After allegedly walking away from Ms. Gustern as she laid on the ground bleeding.”

Prosecutors allege Pazienza remained at the scene with her fiancé for 20 minutes before the two boarded a train in Penn Station and headed back to their Astoria apartment. Pazienza then allegedly admitted to her fiancé that she had pushed Gustern, and fled to her family home on Long Island, officials said.

Pazienza is also charged with felony assault.

“Lauren Pazienza went to great lengths to avoid accountability for her actions,” Bragg said.