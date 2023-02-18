NEW YORK (PIX11) — After enjoying Spring-like conditions the past two days, New Yorkers will see temperatures drop back to seasonably cold levels. The winter jackets and hats will definitely be needed today as afternoon highs will only reach the low to mid 40s. We will have lots of sunshine overhead though, and winds will be on the light side.

Saturday will feature sunshine throughout the day. While it will be significantly cooler with daytime temperatures in the lower 40s, it is actually right around where we should be for this time of the year.

As cool as Saturday may seem, we are already bringing back the mild temperatures on Sunday. Southwesterly winds will develop as high pressure to the south moves offshore. As a result, expect temperatures to climb back toward 50 degrees.

On Presidents’ Day, expect milder temperatures as well. Temperatures will end up in the mid-50s in the afternoon. A storm system well offshore may bring the risk of a shower. Otherwise, the day will feature some clouds, especially for areas east of the city.

The next chance of showers arrives Wednesday into Thursday. Otherwise, much of the week features mild temperatures with highs in the lower 50s.