NEW YORK (PIX11) — The numbers have been drawn for one of the largest lottery prizes in U.S. history.

The winning numbers for Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing were 19, 36, 37, 46, 56, Powerball: 24, Power Play: 2X.

The estimated $700 million jackpot is the fifth largest in Powerball’s history and eighth largest in U.S. lottery history. The estimated cash value is $335.7 million.

The jackpot has grown for nearly three months after no one has matched all six winning numbers since Aug. 3. The chances of getting all six numbers are 1 in 292.2 million.

Powerball drawings are on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays at 10:59 p.m.