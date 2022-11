NEW YORK (PIX11) — An estimated $1 billion is up for grabs in Monday night’s Powerball drawing, the second-largest jackpot in the lottery’s history.

The winning numbers for the Oct. 31 drawing were 13, 19, 36, 39, 59, Powerball: 13, Power Play: 3X.

The $1 billion jackpot is the fifth largest in lottery history. The estimated cash value is $497.3 million. The chances of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292 million.

Powerball drawings are on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays at 10:59 p.m.