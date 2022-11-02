NEW YORK (PIX11) – The Powerball jackpot grew to an estimated $1.2 billion before Wednesday night’s drawing, the second-largest total in the lottery’s history.

The winning numbers for the Wednesday, Nov. 2 drawing were 2, 11, 22, 35, 60, Powerball: 23, Power Play: 2X.

The estimated $1.2 billion jackpot is the fourth-largest in U.S. lottery history. The cash prize is $596.7 million.

The last time someone hit the Powerball jackpot was Aug. 3. Since then, there have been 38 straight Powerball drawings without a grand-prize winner.

Powerball drawings are on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays at 10:59 p.m.