BERGEN COUNTY, NJ (PIX11) — A lottery player in New Jersey won big on Saturday, officials said.

A jackpot ticket worth $131,387 was sold for Saturday’s Jersey Cash 5 drawing. The lucky ticket matched all five numbers drawn, according to lottery officials.

The ticket was bought at Food Mart, located at 168 Main Avenue in Wallington. The retailer gets a bonus $2,000 check.

The winning numbers were: 06, 16, 21, 22 and 27. The XTRA number was 04.

Outside of Jersey Cash 5, two Mega Millions players won $10,000 each in Friday’s drawing, lottery officials said. Their tickets were purchased at Colonia Deli & Grill on Lake Avenue in Colonia and at Krauszer’s on North Warren Street in Dover.

The winning numbers for the Friday drawing were: 15, 21, 32, 38, and 62. The Gold Mega Ball was 08, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 04.