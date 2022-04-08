LOS ANGELES, Calif. (PIX11) — Will Smith is banned from attending Oscars ceremonies and any events by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for 10 years starting Friday, according to the Academy’s board of governors.

“This action we are taking today in response to Will Smith’s behavior is a step toward a larger goal of protecting the safety of our performers and guests and restoring trust in the Academy,” a spokesperson from the board of governors said.

This sanction has been placed after the Oscar winner slapped Chris Rock, presenter during the 94th Academy Awards held last April 1, on stage after the latter made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s appearance.

“We want to express our deep gratitude to Mr. Rock for maintaining his composure under extraordinary circumstances,” an Academy spokesperson said. “We also want to thank our hosts, nominees, presenters and winners for their poise and grace during our telecast.”