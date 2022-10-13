SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A shortage of Adderall was announced by the FDA on Wednesday, October 12.

According to the FDA, they are in communication with all manufacturers of the drug, which is a formulation of amphetamine-mixed salts.

Why is there a shortage?

The FDA says one manufacturing company, Teva, is experiencing manufacturing delays. Others continue to produce amphetamine-mixed salts, but there isn’t enough to meet the U.S. market demand.

What is Adderall?

Adderall is a common FDA-approved drug used for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and narcolepsy.

Are there alternative treatments?

The FDA says until the supply increases, there are alternative treatments, and patients should talk with their healthcare provider to figure out the best solution.

What is the FDA doing about the shortage?

The FDA will keep information on its website about what manufacturers still have product and will continue to monitor supply. The FDA is also helping manufacturers to resolve the shortage and when new information is available, they will update their website.