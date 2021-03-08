When is Daylight Saving Time?

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
A clock is shown

(Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Daylight Saving Time is almost here. At 2 a.m. on Sunday, March 14, you will need to set your clocks one hour ahead.

With the annual change, sunlight will extend longer into the evening, but the shine will take longer to emerge in the morning.

No time change is observed in Hawaii, most of Arizona, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, American Samoa, Guam and the Northern Marianas.

Standard time returns Nov. 7.

A 2019 poll last year by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that 7 in 10 Americans preferred not to switch back and forth to mark daylight saving time.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

LIRR adjusts after first day of new service plan

CDC issues new guidelines for vaccinated Americans

NYPD posts discipline records, critics say many still hidden

Cuomo investigation moves forward under AG appointees

Changemakers: EBY makes and sells panties with a purpose

Very mild stretch ahead after a cold start to March

NYPD officers shot in Brooklyn ‘narrowly avoided being killed,’ Shea says

Created Equal: Legacy of the Black Panther Party in NYC

UWS NYCHA development starts food pantry to feed those in need

@PIX11News on Twitter