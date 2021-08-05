What you need to know about renting in NYC during a global pandemic

Last year, the COVID-19 pandemic forced thousands out of New York City — causing rent prices to drop for the first time in years.

Still, even during a pandemic, it’s still not easy to rent an apartment in NYC. Landlords often require renters to earn 40 to 50 times the monthly rent, particularly in Manhattan.

If you’re looking to move this summer, you may be able to get a discount on New York City real estate.

New data from July 2021 from Realtor.com showed that rental prices in the city have actually decreased — so renters looking to get into the Big Apple market shouldn’t wait.

According to the stats, while Manhattan is still the most expensive city to live in — rent is actually down from approximately $4,000 a month in July 2019 to about $3,200 a month as of July 2021.

PIX11 spoke with the deputy news editor of Realtor.com, Clare Trapasso, about the five things renters should know before signing a lease for an apartment in NYC during this COVID-19 pandemic.

