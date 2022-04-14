WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Health agencies are putting out reminders: tick season has come again.

Tick activity is expected to pick up quickly as the weather warms this spring and summer. Hiking and outdoor recreation are big for the insect’s spread, but yard work and other activities in tall grass can also lead to exposure.

“The disease threat from ticks is one to take seriously, and we are already at the time of year where ticks are becoming more active and they will stay active until winter,” said Warren County Health Services Director Ginelle Jones. “Please take precautions to keep ticks off of you, and check yourself after you have been outside to make sure you don’t have an unwanted passenger that can make you sick.”

In addition to anaplasmosis, ticks in the immediate area have been known to carry Lyme Disease, babesiosis, Powassan virus and ehrlichiosis. Precautions that should be taken to avoid tick exposure include:

Treating clothing with permethrin tick repellant

Use of insect repellant on exposed skin, including: DEET Picaridin IR3535 Oil of lemon eucalyptus Para-menthane-diol 2-undecanone

Wearing a hat, long pants tucked into socks, light-colored clothing, a long-sleeved shirt, and closed-toe shoes

Minimizing contact with flora on the trail

Performing a full-body check for ticks after an outing, including an immediate shower

Symptoms of Lyme Disease and other tickborne illnesses can include a rash or red “bullseye” at the bite site, as well as fever, chills, headache, muscle aches, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and loss of appetite. Those who experience symptoms should seek medical attention. Conditions such as Lyme Disease can create physical and cognitive issues that can last six months or much longer, with some cases lasting indefinitely.