What NY health experts are saying about New Year’s celebrations amid COVID spike

The Times Square Alliance tested the confetti Wednesday as they countdown to the Times Square New Year’s Eve celebration when 15,000 fully vaccinated people will be in Times Square to ring in 2022.

People will be allowed in after 3 p.m. and have to adhere to a mask mandate. However, City Council Health Committee Chair Mark Levine is urging New Yorkers to ring in 2022 at home, suggesting we should cancel the city’s New Year’s Eve celebration.

The soon to be Manhattan Borough President said, unfortunately, this will be the second year in a row where people are urged to stay home.

Infectious disease expert Syra Madad, who helps lead the city and their COVID-19 response, said curtailing New Year’s Eve plans is not a bad idea.

“We want to make sure that people who are entering our home are fully vaccinated,” she said. “We want to encourage people to get tested as much as possible.”

Meanwhile, restaurants are fearing another blow for the holiday season.

Amali in Midtown had 50% of their reservations cancel in just 24 hours.

“The holiday season in December makes up 30 to 40 percent of total sales for the entire year,” Head Chef Alex Tubaro said. “So within 24 hours we just started seeing 50 percent of that completely go away.”