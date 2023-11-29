NEW YORK (PIX11) — The holiday season is here, and for those celebrating with loved ones or friends, every gathering features a highly coveted drink — eggnog.

Eggnog, one of winter’s go-to beverages, is a polarizing drink for many. Despite the varying opinions on it, more than 15 million gallons of eggnog were sold in the U.S. last year, according to the Department of Agriculture.

Culinary experts speculate that eggnog has ties dating back to medieval England, where it was known as posset. To make modern eggnog, recipes call for eggs, cream, milk, and sugar. While tasty, a small serving of eggnog is full of calories, fat, and sugars. Also, if eggnog is made with raw eggs, it can be a food poisoning risk.

A healthier alternative is eggnog made from nut, oat, or soy milk. These options tend to be lower in calories and saturated fat because it doesn’t contain cream, eggs, or milk.

