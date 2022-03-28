NEW YORK — The so-called Slap Heard Round the World happened when Will Smith slugged Chris Rock after Rock made a joke about the close cropped hair of Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

She’s chosen to keep her hair short because she has a medical condition called alopecia, which affects hair growth. She’s by no means the only woman who has the condition, which also affects children and men. As Emma Guttman-Yassky, M.D., PhD points out, Pinkett Smith is among the 2 percent of all Americans who have contracted alopecia areata.

“[Alopecia is] an attack on the hair follicle by immune molecules that are just kind of informing a swarm of bees, if you may, surrounding a hair follicle, and destroying it,” Guttman-Yassky said.

Dr. Guttman-Yassky is one of the world’s foremost experts on the condition. She’s also a researcher into cures for the autoimmune disease, and some of the treatments that Dr. Guttman-Yassky and her colleagues have invented have shown significant success. The condition can cause hair to fall out in spots and patches, like Pinkett Smith’s, up to the entire body losing hair, including eyebrows and eyelashes.

The Oscars incident begs two questions, noting Pinkett Smith’s condition: did Rock’s humor go too far, and did Will Smith’s reaction overstep bounds as well?

Dani Zoltan, the owner of StandUp NY, one of the country’s premiere comedy clubs, offered the insight of a person who’s known Rock well, for years.

“He’s been here plenty of times, probably hundreds of times,” Zoltan said in an interview. “He’s known to just drop in unannounced on a weeknight,” he said about the comic. “There could be 20 people in the audience. He walks onto stage with a notepad, and tries out new jokes.”

Zoltan said that Rock is a seasoned professional, and that his material at the Oscars was part and parcel of the comedian just doing his job.

“Whether or not he knew that Jada Pinkett had alopecia, I don’t know,” Zoltan said. “If she was offended, then Will should’ve consoled his wife, and not taken it out on a comedian.”

“I think that 10 out of 10 people would say that’s just insane,” Zoltan added.

However, people who PIX11 News asked about the incident felt differently about it than Zoltan.

“I feel sorry for both of them,” said Nychole Jacques, who PIX11 News encountered in Harlem.

Lorraine, a local resident who declined to give her last name, echoed the previous sentiment.

“That wasn’t a good thing for Chris Rock, nor Will Smith,” she said.

Alopecia areata affects one of every 50 people in America, according to Dr. Guttman-Yassky.

She is director of the newly established Alopecia Areata Center of Excellence at Mt. Sinai. It was formed a week ago to carry out groundbreaking cures that have proven successful in trials, and to develop even more treatments.

The new director said that she’s not amused by what she saw at the Oscars, from the very beginning of Chris Rock’s comments.

“I’m very sensitive to patients,” she said. “It was completely not a good outlook, even made as a joke.”

“This is a disease, right. It’s not like she elected to shave her hair. It was a distasteful joke in my view.”