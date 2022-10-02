NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York Sen. Chuck Schumer called on the federal government to step up its investigations into recent cyberattacks and let the public know more about these attacks.

If you’ve taken an Uber, used DoorDash, flown on American Airlines or live in Suffolk County, your personal information may have been hacked in the last 30 days and you may not even know it.

“No, I had no idea,” Adam Doss, a passerby in midtown, told PIX11 News. “We need to know if they can steal our identity.”

New Yorker Marianne Bellucci wanted to know more about what information was being stolen.

Schumer is calling on the Federal Trade Commission to make sure that companies are doing everything they can to protect consumer data. He also called on the Department of Justice to fully investigate and go after these hackers.

“The feds have a law on the books to glean more information on major hacks, so the message today is: give consumers the details and investigate who is hacking,” Schumer said at a Sunday news conference. “If a company is not doing right by their customers’ very personal information, then hold them to account as well. That is the two-pronged message today.”

On Aug. 28, there was a phishing attack on DoorDash; on Sept. 8, a cyberattack compromised all Suffolk County government records and on Sept. 16, the Uber computer system was breached, Schumer said. Four days later, there was an American Airlines data breach, and the next day there was a cyberattack on U-Haul.

The senator seemed most concerned about what happened in Suffolk County, that cyberattack included their 911 system.

“The feds should detail who exactly hacked Suffolk, what info they got and detail what tools we give Long Island so this doesn’t happen again,” the senator said.

The senator added that impacted consumers should be told.