WH: $1,400 individual stimulus checks may arrive soon

WASHINGTON — The $1,400 direct payments for most Americans funded by the American Rescue Plan will start showing up in bank accounts as early as this weekend, according to the White House

The government will make the first direct deposits this weekend, press secretary Jen Psaki said. Payments will continue throughout the next several weeks.

President Joe Biden signed the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan in the Oval Office on Thursday.

Besides the $1,400 direct payments to individuals, the plan includes money to help distribute coronavirus vaccines, provide relief to homeowners and renters, help reopen schools, provide aid to state and local governments, and an expansion of the child tax credit, among other features.

