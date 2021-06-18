CT mother, seven-year-old daughter found dead in home Thursday evening

WESTPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Police were still on the scene nearly 24 hours after finding a woman and her 7-year-old child dead inside a home on Lyndale Park Thursday evening.

Westport Police, alongside Westport Emergency services, responded to a call at 4 p.m. Thursday. Upon arrival, an adult female was found inside the home and was determined to be dead. She has been identified as Tracy Malon.

Shortly after, a 7-year-old girl was located and was also determined deceased. This appears to be an isolated incident with no active threat, police say.

Connecticut Chief Medical Examiner revealed the mother died as a result of suicide, her daughter drowned as a result of a homicide.

The Westport police department is currently being assisted by State Police Major Crimes Unit in the beginning stages of this investigation.

Westport First Selectman Jim Marpe released a statement Friday regarding the investigation:

The community is dealing with an awful tragedy. Since this terrible event is still under investigation, I cannot comment on the details. My prayers and condolences are with the family. Police, First Responders, public school personnel and students have been directly impacted by this devastating event. The entire community shares in their grief and sadness. Westport is a caring community and I know we will come together to support those who need to begin the healing process.” Westport First Selectman Jim Marpe

In a statement Thursday from the Superintendent of Schools, Thomas Scarice wrote:

It is with great sadness that I write this message to the school community this evening. Late this afternoon, we were informed of the untimely and tragic loss of one of our parents and her beloved daughter. The school district has begun to mobilize all of our resources to provide the necessary support to our students and faculty… Coleytown Elementary School and Stepping Stones Preschool will be closed for students tomorrow but will be open for parents and students to access mental health services between 11:00am-1:00pm. More information will be provided to the Coleytown Elementary School and Stepping Stones Preschool communities.”

