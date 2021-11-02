Westchester County hospital screens car seat safety

MOUNT KISCO, N.Y. — Car seats are a lifesaving device for young children, but only if they’re used properly.

“You could have the best car seat in the world, but if it’s not installed correctly … then it’s not going to do its job,” car seat technician Barbara Rome said.

Car crashes are a leading cause of death in children. In 2019, 608 passengers 12 and younger died in motor vehicle accidents, according to CDC data.

At Northern Westchester Hospital in Mt. Kisco, certified car seat safety technicians provided free car seat inspections to families.

The first line of action, they said, is to check the sticker to make sure it meets federal guidelines for safety and has the correct height and weight for the child.

The hospital does the free inspections year-round and encourages both new and existing parents to get it done — because just 30 minutes could save a child’s life.