Wellness Wednesday food donations end in NYC even as need for help continues

A critical source of food for families during the pandemic, a weekly food distribution called Wellness Wednesdays, has come to an end in Brooklyn.

Councilmember Robert Cornegy has helped run Wellness Wednesdays since the start of the pandemic.

“We are ending it the way we started it, unfortunately trying to fight food insecurity in a community that desperately needs it,” said Cornegy.

Dr. Melony Samuels is the executive director and founder of The Campaign against Hunger who helped make the event happen for months. Samuels says their work to help doesn’t stop.

“From public housing, religious institutions, to shelters, we are making sure our communities get food. The pandemic is far from over. the need is still great,” said Samuels.

Danielle Darbee, the principal of the Brooklyn Academy of Global Finance in Bed Stuy, helped start a food pantry last year inside her school. Darbee says her students need food donations and more.

“Families need clothing, jackets, sneakers. We are always looking for ways to do more,” said Darbee.

If you need help, check out some of these places:

Cornegy also released a new resource guide available for free on his City Council website.