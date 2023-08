THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — A water main break flooded a Bronx street Tuesday morning, officials said.

The incident occurred at Macombs Road and University Place in Morris Heights at 5:30 a.m., according to the Department of Environmental Protection.

Video footage showed several cars parked in a flooded corner and in a nearby gas station as crews worked to fix the leak. It was unclear what caused the incident.