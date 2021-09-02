Watch: Water pours down stairs of NYC apartment

NEW YORK CITY (PIX11) — The remnants of Hurricane Ida have filled apartments with water as rivers and creeks swelled to record levels and roadways turned into car-swallowing canals.

One New York woman watched floodwater pouring down a flight of stairs in her apartment building. You can watch her frightening ordeal in the video clip above.

The woman is heard saying, “water is coming in” as a steady stream of water rains down the stairs.

Public transit was disrupted across the New York City area, with rivers of floodwater seen pouring down streets and onto subway tracks, while thousands of homes experienced power outages. The severe flooding prompted Mayor Bill de Blasio to issue a state of emergency for the city.

Thursday morning, the nation’s largest city was slow to recover from catastrophic flooding that was reminiscent of Superstorm Sandy in 2012.

The National Weather Service recorded 3.15 inches (8.91 centimeters) of rain in Central Park in one hour Wednesday night, far surpassing the previous recorded high of 1.94 inches (4.92 centimeters) that fell in one hour during Henri on Aug. 21. Scientists have warned such weather extremes will be more common with man-made global warming.

(Video credit @FurmetalAlchemy via Storyful, The Associated Press contributed to this report.)