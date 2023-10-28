LEWISTON, Maine (NewsNation) — Robert Card, the man accused of killing 18 people and injuring 13 more in two Maine shootings, is dead, federal law enforcement sources tell NewsNation.

A law enforcement official told The Associated Press that Card is believed to have died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Police are expected to provide an update on the investigation at a 10 p.m. news conference.

Card has been sought since Wednesday, when investigators say the suspect allegedly entered two separate Lewiston businesses — Schemengees Bar and Just-in-Time Recreation — and opened fire, killing and injuring multiple people. Murder warrants were issued against the 40-year-old.

According to eyewitness Kenny Moore, the gunman’s AR-style rifle allegedly jammed at the bowling alley and the shooter fled the facility shortly after.

Investigators were able to identify Card through vehicle registration after his white Subaru was discovered near the Lisbon boat dock.

According to information from Maine State Police’s Maine Information and Analysis Center (MIAC), Card was trained as a firearms instructor at a U.S. Army Reserve training facility in the state.

He recently reported mental health issues including hearing voices and threatened to shoot up the military training facility, according to the Maine State Police bulletin. He was also reported to have been committed to a mental health facility for two weeks during the summer of 2023.

Investigators said they were looking into why the suspect was allowed to own a weapon with his mental health history.

Maine Department of Public Safety Commissioner Michael Sauschuck said officers discovered a note during their investigation. They haven’t disclosed what it said or how it might be relevant to the investigation.