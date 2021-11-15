Watch: Home security video shows moment 3-year-old boy abducted

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A man wanted for abducting a 3-year-old boy after shooting the child’s mother and another person in California was arrested early Saturday, and the boy was found safe by authorities 70 miles away.

Video captured from a security camera shows the mother struggle to hold the toddler just before a man, who neighbors said is the boy’s father, ripped him out of her arms.

“Sheer horror,” neighbor Jonathan Daniels recalled.

The mother ran to his house following the struggle, desperate to get away.

“Felt extremely helpless that I couldn’t do more,” Daniels said.

The woman pleaded with the suspect, 30-year-old Joshua Yago, as she clung to her son, the video showed.

At one point, Yago grabbed her left arm and the back of her neck as he pushed her face toward the ground, the video showed. Daniels said he could hear the boy calling the man “Da Da.”

“He’s the one that kept yelling, ‘Give me my son back,'” Daniels said. “She was just trying to get him to leave.”

As they continued to struggle, Yago grabbed the child’s right arm before pulling him out of his mother’s arms and running with him.

“Once he grabbed the kid, he ran, put the kid in the car. She ran home,” Daniels said. “But he reached in the driver’s side of the car and pulled something out and was trying to bust down the door. Then next thing I know, more glass was breaking and then five shots rang out.”

Daniels said the suspect then ran back to the car and took off.

“The cops missed him by 16 seconds,” Daniels said.

Sacramento police said the mother and another man were shot but are doing OK.

Daniels wondered what might have happened if he had been in the suspect’s crosshairs.

“If he was willing to shoot her like that, I could have been shot, too,” Daniels said.

A statewide Amber Alert went out. By Saturday morning, Hayward police had found the child and Yago together. Yago was booked on charges relating to the kidnapping and shooting.