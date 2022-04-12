NEW YORK (AP/PIX11) — At least five people were shot at a subway station in Brooklyn on Tuesday morning. No suspect is in custody.

You can get live updates on the incident inside this story.

Fire personnel responding to reports of smoke Tuesday morning at the 36th Street station in Sunset Park found multiple people shot and unexploded devices. PIX11 flew above the scene Tuesday morning. You can view that video above.

According to multiple law enforcement sources briefed on the investigation, preliminary information indicated a suspect was wearing a construction vest and a gas mask. Further details were not immediately available.