WANTED: MLB food tester – get paid $500 to eat hot dogs and watch baseball

HOUSTON (CW39) — With the MLB season starting up again, the team at BonusFinder is in search of the ultimate ballpark food fan — hot dogs in particular.

The company will pay $500 to the chosen candidate(s), who will be asked to weigh in on the following criteria:

Hot dog appearance and color

Quality of the bun and bread flavor

Hot dog flavor complexity and quality of meat

Sauce and topping generosity

Value for money

Game entertainment and quality

Stadium atmosphere and excitement

To apply, all you have to do is fill in a form explaining why you’re the most qualified candidate.

What we hear is, the more creative your entry is, the better! Good luck!