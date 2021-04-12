WANTED: MLB food tester – get paid $500 to eat hot dogs and watch baseball

HOUSTON (CW39) — With the MLB season starting up again, the team at BonusFinder is in search of the ultimate ballpark food fan — hot dogs in particular.

The company will pay $500 to the chosen candidate(s), who will be asked to weigh in on the following criteria:

  • Hot dog appearance and color
  • Quality of the bun and bread flavor
  • Hot dog flavor complexity and quality of meat
  • Sauce and topping generosity
  • Value for money
  • Game entertainment and quality
  • Stadium atmosphere and excitement

To apply, all you have to do is fill in a form explaining why you’re the most qualified candidate.

What we hear is, the more creative your entry is, the better! Good luck!

