WANTED: MLB food tester – get paid $500 to eat hot dogs and watch baseball

HOUSTON (CW39) — With the MLB season starting up again, the team at BonusFinder is in search of the ultimate ballpark food fan — hot dogs in particular.
The company will pay $500 to the chosen candidate(s), who will be asked to weigh in on the following criteria:
- Hot dog appearance and color
- Quality of the bun and bread flavor
- Hot dog flavor complexity and quality of meat
- Sauce and topping generosity
- Value for money
- Game entertainment and quality
- Stadium atmosphere and excitement
To apply, all you have to do is fill in a form explaining why you’re the most qualified candidate.
What we hear is, the more creative your entry is, the better! Good luck!