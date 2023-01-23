Dating is often a hit or miss for many. While some may find it fun, others might find it nerve-wracking — especially when it comes to preparing for a first date.

Fortunately, one company is looking to shake things up and offer a helping hand to ease those first-date jitters. Shane. Co is giving away $1,500 to someone who wouldn’t mind going on a first date…15 times.

The selected winner will be required to pick their own dates — either via a dating app or whichever avenue they choose, and document their experience.

Here are the rules:

You must be single and ready to mingle

You must be willing and able to secure 15 dates with 15 different people over the course of five months

You must take a photo to document each of the dates and fill out a brief worksheet outlining your experience

You must be 18 years or older and a U.S. citizen or permanent resident

Remember: Your dates don’t have to be strangers, but they must be different people

Applicants have until Feb. 10, 2023 to submit their entries. The winner will be announced on Feb. 27. Those interested in applying can do so HERE.