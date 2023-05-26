NORTH BELLMORE, N.Y. (PIX11) — Seven people were injured in a Walmart delivery truck crash on Long Island, police said.

The incident occurred around 6:45 a.m. on Newbridge Road around after a tractor-trailer delivery truck for Walmart sideview mirror struck a school bus was 18 students inside, police said.

The driver, who police identified as Maxwell Taylor, did not stop and continued, colliding with seven occupied vehicles on Jerusalem Avenue, before flipping into a Stop & Shop parking lot.

Four adults and two children suffered minor injuries and were transported to a local hospital for treatment, police said. A 16-year-old student on the school bus suffered minor injuries and was treated on the scene.

Taylor, 56, was charged with two counts of leaving the scene of an incident. He also suffered minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital.