NEW YORK (PIX11)— The wake for Timothy Klein, the FDNY firefighter killed while battling a blaze over the weekend, will be held in Brooklyn Thursday.

The wake will be at McManus Funeral Home at 4601 Avenue N. It will go from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Mayor Eric Adams is expected to attend the wake at 2 p.m.

Klein, 31, will be laid to rest 11 a.m. Friday at Church of St. Francis DeSales at 129-16 Rockaway Beach Boulevard in Belle Harbor, Queens. The funeral will start at 11 a.m.

Klein, a six-year veteran of the FDNY, was killed in the line of duty while battling a fire at a home in Canarsie, Brooklyn on Sunday. He died after a ceiling collapsed, trapping him inside. A civilian also died and several other firefighters were injured fighting the blaze, officials said.

Klein leaves behind his father, Patrick, who is a retired member of the FDNY, his mother, Diane, and his three sisters.

“The Department is heartbroken today at the loss of Firefighter Timothy Klein who died risking his life to save others,” said Acting FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanagh. “The Klein family has a rich history of service in the FDNY and he bravely followed in their footsteps.”

Klein is the 1,557th FDNY member to die in the line of duty.