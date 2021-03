It looks like Tammy Rivera and Waka Flocka are making music together, but how is it coming along?

The duo spoke to PIX11 News’ Ojinika Obiekwe about the new season of “Waka and Tammy: What the Flocka.”

They discussed how Rivera’s music is coming along and what the hardest thing was to get used to while having cameras follow them around.

Catch season two of “Waka and Tammy: What the Flocka” Thursday night on We TV.