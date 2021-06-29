Viral video of attack on girl in upstate NY triggers police investigation

AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A video shared widely on social media over the weekend showing one girl attacking another outside a junior high school in upstate New York triggered a police investigation.

Auburn Police Chief Shawn Butler confirms to NewsChannel 9 the authenticity of the viral video.

Chief Butler said his department is investigating the attack, which happened outside Holland Stadium at Auburn Junior High School on Wednesday. Detectives are in the process of interviewing people involved.

The video shows one girl dragging another by her hair before repeatedly hitting and kicking the girl.

The girl was treated by medics inside an ambulance at the school and was not taken to the hospital, according to police.

The last day of classes on the campus was June 17.

In a note posted to the district’s website on Saturday, Auburn Superintendent Jeffrey Pirozzolo informed families that the district is cooperating with the police department.

“Whether school is in session or not, violence on school property will not be tolerated, and those involved will be disciplined accordingly. Again, thank you to those that brought this matter to my attention. Please do not hesitate to bring anything like this to my attention so that we can mitigate the situation as soon as possible,” he wrote.

Dear Auburn Families, Thank you to all who brought the incident that occurred at Auburn Junior High School on Wednesday evening to my attention. Because this event took place after school hours and after summer break had already started, it was never officially reported to me until today. The school district is working in partnership with the Auburn Police Department to conduct a thorough investigation regarding this violent episode. Whether school is in session or not, violence on school property will not be tolerated, and those involved will be disciplined accordingly. Again, thank you to those that brought this matter to my attention. Please do not hesitate to bring anything like this to my attention so that we can mitigate the situation as soon as possible. Sincerely, Jeffrey Pirozzolo

Superintendent of Schools

