NEW YORK CITY — It was a bloody night across New York City after at least six shootings left one person dead and several wounded, including a young boy, police said.

Things kicked off with a drive-by shooting on a Queens street around 9:40 p.m. that left a father, his 8-year-old son and another man with gunshot wounds, according to the NYPD. All were expected to recover.

Police sources said authorities believe the father, a suspected gang member, was the intended target.

(PIX11 News)

Less than an hour later in Brooklyn, officers responding to a call for a shooting found a 33-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the chest in Flatbush, police said.

He was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to officials.

Then, just before 11:30 p.m. in the Bronx, a 36-year-old man was hospitalized after being shot in the hand after a dispute with another man in Longwood, police said.

Minutes later in Harlem, a 41-year-old man was shot in the stomach at the King Towers near the intersection of West 113th Street and Lenox Avenue, according to the NYPD.

He was hospitalized in “stable” condition, police said. He told authorities he heard the shots and then suddenly felt pain, an NYPD spokesperson said.

Just about 20 blocks north, a shooting victim walked into Harlem Hospital around midnight for emergency treatment, cops said.

Around the same time, over in Brooklyn, police said a man was shot in the leg near the intersection of Park Place and Nostrand Avenue in the Crown Heights area. He was expected to survive.

No arrests had been made in any of the shootings as of Thursday morning.

The string of shootings is part of a disturbing trend of gang and gun violence across New York City.

According to police, there were 505 shootings between Jan. 1 and the second week of May. The NYPD’s public database, however, shows the number of shootings is slightly lower – at 490 so far in 2021, as of May 16. Regardless, this is the highest number of shootings for this time period since 2002, data shows.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).