Surveillance stills of a suspect caught on video attacking and trying to rob a 65-year-old woman in Fort Greene, Brooklyn on Sept. 28, 2021, police said. (NYPD)

FORT GREENE, Brooklyn — The NYPD on Wednesday released frightening video of a 65-year-old woman being chased down and attacked on a Brooklyn street in an attempted purse snatching.

Police said it happened back on Sept. 28, around 4:40 p.m. as the woman was walking near the intersection of Saint Edwards and Willoughby streets, right by Fort Greene Park.

Surveillance video shows an unidentified suspect ride up on a bicycle, dismount and immediately begin to run after the woman, chasing her down the block and into the middle of the street.

SCARY VIDEO: Man chases, punches and drags 65-year-old woman in Brooklyn street in violent attempted robbery in broad daylight



Full story: https://t.co/jKnFjpHlgj pic.twitter.com/EXXCudRPhQ — PIX11 News (@PIX11News) October 6, 2021

He grabbed her purse, but when she resisted, he punched her in the face multiple times before dragging her to the ground and punching her again, the footage shows.

Police said the victim was able to retain her purse, which contained money from collecting and cashing in aluminum cans.

The would-be thief fled the area on his bike empty handed, according to authorities.

The woman suffered pain and swelling to the face, back pain and abrasions to her body, officials said.

EMS transported the woman to an area hospital for treatment.

The NYPD released the disturbing video in hopes the public could help identify the suspect No arrests had been made, as of Wednesday, Oct. 6.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).