Video: Tennessee man captures possible tornado forming in his yard

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A man captured video of a possible tornado forming over his home in Tennessee on Thursday.

Chris Jones shot the video as a storm system with a tornado-warning passed over his home in Sunbright, Morgan County. You can hear his amazement at watching the funnel form. No injuries were reported.

“We are fine,” Jones said via email after the storm passed. “It blew a few shingles off and blew the basketball goal over.”

Jones said he’s “totally embarrassed” about repeatedly yelling his wife’s name in the video, but said he didn’t want her to miss what was happening in their backyard.

The National Weather Service warns that people should take cover anytime a tornado threat develops.