Video: Suspect wanted in 6 robberies citywide seen robbing 85-year-old woman in elevator

(Credit: NYPD)

NEW YORK — One man is wanted for a string of robberies in the Bronx and Manhattan, police said Thursday.

The suspect first struck about 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 24, police said. He walked up to a 65-year-old man near Faile and Lafayette Streets in the Bronx, pushing him to the ground.

After attacking the man, police said the suspect took his wallet — which contained credit cards, debit cards, an ID and $20 cash — before fleeing on foot.

The victim in the incident received bruising and swelling to the back of his head, police said.

The suspect’s next five robberies all took place in December, police said.

At about 6 p.m. Dec. 17, the suspect followed a 68-year-old man into an apartment elevator; the building was located near Westchester Avenue and Rogers Place, police said.

Once inside the elevator, the suspect grabbed the victim from behind and demanded money. The victim did not hand over anything, and the suspect fled on foot from the scene, police said.

The next day, Dec. 18, the suspect struck again twice, police said.

At about 5 p.m., the man approached a 48-year-old woman inside a Grand Concourse building and stole her purse before running away on foot. Police said the purse had an unknown amount of cash, debit cards and other property inside.

About two hours later, the man performed another robbery in Manhattan, police said.

He approached a 77-year-old woman who was walking near Bennett Avenue and West 187 Street and trued to grab her purse, police said.

The suspect was unable to steal the purse, but followed the victim into an apartment building before spotting another person and running away on foot.

On Christmas Eve, the suspect walked up to an 82-year-old woman on Saint John Avenue in the Bronx, punched her in the back and then stole her purse, police said. The purse had a phone, keys, ID and about $100 cash inside.

Police said the victim in that incident sustained minor injuries.

The most recent robbery took place on Dec. 26, police said. At about 3:10 p.m., the man walked into a residence near East 149th Street and Morris Avenue, and approached an 85-year-old woman who was standing in an elevator.

The suspect then forcibly stole the woman’s purse, causing her to fall to the ground and hurt her hip. Police said the victim was taken to a nearby hospital as a result of the attack.

No arrests have been made in the string of robberies, and police are still investigating.

