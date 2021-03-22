Video: Suspect stabs restaurant manager after being asked to wear face mask

LEAGUE CITY, Texas (CW39) — The League City Police Department is looking for a suspect accused of stabbing a Jack-in-the-Box manager after he asked him to put on a face mask when he came into the restaurant.

Investigators released the store’s surveillance video with the hope someone will recognize the suspect and come forward with information.

The incident began when the suspect refused to cooperate with a store policy to wear a face mask, according to authorities.

After confronting employees, the suspect attacked the restaurant manager with what appeared to be a pocketknife. The manager was stabbed three times in the arm and upper torso.

Employees intervened to defend their coworker and then the suspect fled the scene.

Officers searched the area with a K-9 unit. The suspect was not located, however, several pieces of evidence were recovered.

Officers believe the recovered property was discarded by the suspect as he fled on a bicycle, according to investigators.

The store manager was taken to the hospital and has recovered from his injuries.

Police asked anyone with information to call 281-332-2566.

