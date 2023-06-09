DELAWARE (PIX11) – A woman in charge of a boarding school in Delaware got quite the shock one morning last month.

About 70 students at Saint Andrew’s in Middletown pulled off a senior prank when they snuck into the home of Joy Mcgrath and slept in various spots on the first floor of her home.

A video of the prank went viral on social media. The video shows the students surprising a sleepy and confused Mcgrath.

The students got the idea when Mcgrath invited a few of them over to her home for breakfast following their senior prom.