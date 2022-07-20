The man wanted in an attempted rape on the Upper West Side of Manhattan. (NYPD)

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A scooter-riding suspect dragged a woman across the ground before trying to rape her outside a 69th Street residence overnight Wednesday, police said.

The 33-year-old woman was walking near the residence about 12:56 a.m. when the man, who was riding an electric scooter, approached her from behnid. When he got off the vehicle, he grabbed the victim and dragged her into a secluded area that couldn’t be seen from the street, police said.

According to police, the suspect “touched the victim’s private area” and then attempted to rape her. He fled on his scooter afterward.

(NYPD)

Surveillance video shows what appears to be the aftermath of the assault.

Police said the victim sustained scratches and lacerations. She was treated by EMS at the scene.

The suspect is approximately 20 years old, police said. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with “NY” printed on the front, dark-colored pants and white sneakers with red trim.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).