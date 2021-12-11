Video shows ‘catastrophic damage’ after possible tornado hits Amazon warehouse in Illinois

Emergency vehicles stage outside an Amazon fulfillment center after it was heavily damaged when a strong thunderstorm moved through the area Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, in Edwardsville, Ill. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. — Aerial footage captured by local Illinois news outlet RiverBender.com shows damage caused by severe weather to an Amazon warehouse in Edwardsville, Illinois, late Friday night.

At least two people died at the facility on Gateway Commerce Drive South, police said on Saturday.

Authorities described “catastrophic damage” at the warehouse. The roof of the building was ripped off and a wall about the length of a football field collapsed.

Search and rescue operations remained active early Saturday, police said.

Tornadoes and severe weather swept across multiple states late Friday, killing at least six people. Dozens more are feared dead, officials have said.

Watch aerial footage of the warehouse collapse below.